Sweet corn and donuts

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Brandon White of Wapakoneta chomps into two glazed donuts at once during the first donut stop along the trail of Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Hundreds of cyclists roll down North Sayers Road east of Troy during Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Heather and Lucas Padgett of Englewood get acquainted with Hippo the pig during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug 25.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Taylor Frantz, of Brussels, BE, guzzles a bottle of water after crossing the finish line of the 36-mile full tandem Tour De Donut trail on Saturday, Aug. 25 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Liam Artz, 5, of Troy feeds a goat at the petting zoo area during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Oliver Ouellette, 3, of Covington enjoys cotton candy during “Donut Jam” on Friday, Aug. 24 in downtown Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Rita Huff and granddaughter Mary Huff, of Dayton, choose their own fresh produce from the U-Pick crop during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Cyclists wait at the starting line ahead of the start of Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25 in downtown Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Willow Payne, 2, of Tipp City slurps lemonade during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug 25.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Jenna and Tommy Koehler, 5 and 3, maneuver a Flysmith paddleboard during “Donut Jam” on Friday, Aug. 24 in downtown Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Brandon White of Wapakoneta chomps into two glazed donuts at once during the first donut stop along the trail of Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Brandon White of Wapakoneta chomps into two glazed donuts at once during the first donut stop along the trail of Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hundreds of cyclists roll down North Sayers Road east of Troy during Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hundreds of cyclists roll down North Sayers Road east of Troy during Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Heather and Lucas Padgett of Englewood get acquainted with Hippo the pig during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug 25. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley9.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Heather and Lucas Padgett of Englewood get acquainted with Hippo the pig during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug 25. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Taylor Frantz, of Brussels, BE, guzzles a bottle of water after crossing the finish line of the 36-mile full tandem Tour De Donut trail on Saturday, Aug. 25 in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Taylor Frantz, of Brussels, BE, guzzles a bottle of water after crossing the finish line of the 36-mile full tandem Tour De Donut trail on Saturday, Aug. 25 in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Liam Artz, 5, of Troy feeds a goat at the petting zoo area during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley10.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Liam Artz, 5, of Troy feeds a goat at the petting zoo area during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Oliver Ouellette, 3, of Covington enjoys cotton candy during “Donut Jam” on Friday, Aug. 24 in downtown Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley5.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Oliver Ouellette, 3, of Covington enjoys cotton candy during “Donut Jam” on Friday, Aug. 24 in downtown Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Rita Huff and granddaughter Mary Huff, of Dayton, choose their own fresh produce from the U-Pick crop during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley8.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Rita Huff and granddaughter Mary Huff, of Dayton, choose their own fresh produce from the U-Pick crop during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cyclists wait at the starting line ahead of the start of Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25 in downtown Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley6.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cyclists wait at the starting line ahead of the start of Tour De Donut on Saturday, Aug. 25 in downtown Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Willow Payne, 2, of Tipp City slurps lemonade during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug 25. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley7.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Willow Payne, 2, of Tipp City slurps lemonade during the fifth annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug 25. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jenna and Tommy Koehler, 5 and 3, maneuver a Flysmith paddleboard during “Donut Jam” on Friday, Aug. 24 in downtown Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Valley4.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jenna and Tommy Koehler, 5 and 3, maneuver a Flysmith paddleboard during “Donut Jam” on Friday, Aug. 24 in downtown Troy.