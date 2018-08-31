Trojan City Music hosts ‘Leftovers’

TROY — The upper levels of East Main Street rocked to the tunes of cover band The Leftovers, as Trojan City Music hosted the five-member group within its store, as part of an ongoing series of free performances.

“They do a lot of covers that you wouldn’t expect, and they include a horn section,” said Trojan City Music associate Phil Doncaster. “This is our first band with a full brass section, so we’re kind of excited to host a new genre of music.”

The Piqua-based band, comprised of Brian Amburgey, Ryan Bunn, Brandon Charles, Duane Hutchinson, Andy Stilwell, voiced the value of playing in intimate settings like Trojan City Music, and commended owner John Hendry for his efforts to highlight local talent.

“Local music does a lot to bring people together,” Charles said. “Venues like this, that aren’t bars and don’t have people drinking, are great places for people to just come and listen to great music.”

“The owner, John, loves local music,” Amburgey said. “This doesn’t really pull in a whole lot of sales, and he does it just because he likes it.”

Trojan City Music has hosted free concerts on the last Friday of most months since the store’s opening in March 2017, and Hendry and his staff stressed the importance of the venue as a safe, worry-free environment where families can come and experience performances together.

“The main purpose behind these concerts is that there’s not a lot of venues in the Troy area where people can come and enjoy music, and there’s really nowhere in the Troy area that you can watch bands if you’re under 18,” said Trojan City Music owner John Hendry. “Bars aren’t always the most fun place to play in. You have people drinking, and talking, and half of them would rather play pool. I want bands to have a place in Troy where they have a captive audience that’s fully engaged. Doing it this way allows kids to come out and enjoy the music, too.”

“Especially when it comes to younger kids, trying to find an all-ages venue is nearly impossible,” Doncaster said. “We try to have a nice environment where the whole family can come. The demographic up here ranges from age 60 or 70, to kids or grandkids that come along who are 6 or 7.”

Trojan City Music has tentative plans to expand its live performance events into open space off of the main store area, which would allow for higher attendance and more bands to be highlighted. Hendry noted, though, that he always wants to maintain the last-Friday free concert within the store.

“We started this without the intention for it to be a recurring thing,” Hendry said. “There was enough positive feedback the first couple of times we did it that we’ve gone ahead with them every month except November and December. We’ve had a lot of fun with them.”

Trojan City Music’s next free concert will be hosted on Friday, Sept. 28, and will feature Minster-based folk-rock band The Typical Johnsons.

For more information, visit www.trojancitymusic.com, or find Trojan City Music on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Piqua-based cover band The Leftovers performs during a free concert hosted by Trojan City Music on Friday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Leftovers1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Piqua-based cover band The Leftovers performs during a free concert hosted by Trojan City Music on Friday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Leftovers band member Ryan Bunn performs on the trombone during a free concert hosted by Trojan City Music on Friday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Leftovers2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Leftovers band member Ryan Bunn performs on the trombone during a free concert hosted by Trojan City Music on Friday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Leftovers band member Brandon Charles performs vocals during a free concert hosted by Trojan City Music on Friday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Leftovers3-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Leftovers band member Brandon Charles performs vocals during a free concert hosted by Trojan City Music on Friday in Troy.