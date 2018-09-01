Turn up the funk

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Disc jockey Basim Blunt of WYSO gets his groove on during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Jeff and Debbie Cox, of Piqua, and Bonnie and Dana Decknadel, of Piqua, share a toast during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Mark and Kerri Payne of Brookville tear up the dance floor during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.