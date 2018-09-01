Posted on by

Turn up the funk


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Disc jockey Basim Blunt of WYSO gets his groove on during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Disc jockey Basim Blunt of WYSO gets his groove on during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Jeff and Debbie Cox, of Piqua, and Bonnie and Dana Decknadel, of Piqua, share a toast during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Mark and Kerri Payne of Brookville tear up the dance floor during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Disc jockey Basim Blunt of WYSO gets his groove on during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Jeff and Debbie Cox, of Piqua, and Bonnie and Dana Decknadel, of Piqua, share a toast during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Mark and Kerri Payne of Brookville tear up the dance floor during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Disc jockey Basim Blunt of WYSO gets his groove on during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_Funk1.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Disc jockey Basim Blunt of WYSO gets his groove on during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Jeff and Debbie Cox, of Piqua, and Bonnie and Dana Decknadel, of Piqua, share a toast during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_Funk2.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Jeff and Debbie Cox, of Piqua, and Bonnie and Dana Decknadel, of Piqua, share a toast during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Mark and Kerri Payne of Brookville tear up the dance floor during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_Funk3.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Mark and Kerri Payne of Brookville tear up the dance floor during the funk party hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday. The event was free to the public, and featured beverages sold by the glass. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.