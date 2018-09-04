Vintage Fly-in soaring into WACO

TROY — Aviation fans of all ages will have the opportunity to encounter a plethora of historical vehicles and artifacts during the 21st annual WACO Vintage Fly-In at WACO Air Museum & Learning Center.

Located at 1865 South County Road 25-A, the fly-in will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16. Tickets for adults will run $6 daily or $10 for a weekend pass. Tickets for students will run $3 daily or $6 for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under will be free of charge.

“It’s a great opportunity to see vintage airplanes up close and talk to their pilots,” said Gretchen Hawk, executive director at WACO. “It’ll include WACO planes, but also many other vintage planes. Some of them are getting to be close to 100 years old. There will be a few models from the 1920s. It’s always great to see these old airplanes, and they’re flying, so it isn’t just like at the museum where things are more static. Visitors will actually get to see them in the air.”

Saturday will feature the “Parade of WACOs” at 1 p.m., in which pilots will be taking several WACO planes into the air to demonstrate their skills.

Children’s activities will be highlighted by a radio-control demo on Saturday at 2p.m. The demo will feature a candy drop, in which radio-controlled airplanes containing candy will fly over, open up, and release candy for children to collect.

Other children’s activities will include a plane-train, a rocket-building station, and fingerprint art, with frames available for purchase on site to benefit the construction of the new learning center.

Sunday will feature an assortment of World War I airplanes and Dayton Ultralights from 11a.m.-2p.m., as well a vehicular display from Premier Health Care Flight from 12-2p.m.

New to the event this year is the Ohio Cruisers Car Show, which will be on display at the center all day on Sunday, featuring an estimated 100 vintage automobiles.

A silent auction and basket raffle will be offered, featuring various donated items from individuals and organizations throughout the community, including two Citizen Watches donated by William & Boss Jewelers in Troy.

A number of vendors and exhibits will be on display, including the Troy Historical Society with information on their museum. Multiple food trucks will be on site to provide refreshments to visitors.

The center will also be offering first-come, first-serve bi-plane rides in two of its historic bi-planes throughout the weekend. Tickets will run $100 per person for a 12-minute ride, and $300 per ride for two people for a 30-minute ride.

Now in its 21st year, learning center director Nancy Royer stressed the local importance of the fly-in, stating, “It connects people to the local history at WACO, and the importance of the factory to aviation and to the Miami Valley.”

The WACO Vintage Fly-In is sponsored by Baird Funeral Home, Bud Polley’s Floor Center, Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, Peak Foods, St. Mary’s Tool & Die, and William & Boss Jewelers.

Open since 1997, WACO Air Museum and Learning Center is an organization with the goal of preserving aviation’s past and actively work to nurture aviation’s future.

For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, or find WACO Historical Society on Facebook.

