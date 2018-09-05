Summer activities in review

Little Miss contestant Kinlee Otis does her best curtsy ahead of the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival welcome ceremony at Prouty Plaza on Saturday, June 2 in Troy.

Sophie Hedrick, 3, of Troy pets Carl the American alligator during “Croc Talk,” a special program presented by the WAVE Foundation on Saturday, June 16 at Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy.

Junior naturalists at participate in parachute activities during “Summer Camp for Kids” on Thursday, June 21 at Brukner Nature Center.

Cole Volsbury and Amanda June perform as country music duo, The Lovers on Friday, June 29 in downtown Troy.

Nellie Johnson, 4, of West Milton sips a large lemonade during evening festivities at the West Milton July 4th Celebration on Sunday, July 1 in West Milton.

Tony Burlingame portrays Paul McCartney during a performance from The McCartney Project on Wednesday, July 4 at Treasure Island Park in Troy.

Maya and Natalie King, 9 and 11, of Troy, cool off under the waterfall at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Monday, July 9 in Tipp City.

Ian Kucharski, 4, of Dayton scores a hole-in two, as Audra, Eliot, and Kevin Kucharski look on, during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” on Friday, Aug. 3 in Tipp City.

Miami County residents Michael Bair and Kelci Cooper stand together after being crowned 2018 Miami County Fair King and Queen on Friday at the fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 10.

From left, South Africa vendor coordinator Abigail Ngoza-Jordan assists Aaron, Reese, and Izzie Jackson of Tipp City with a peanut-butter-making demonstration during the 25th annual “Festival of Nations” on Saturday, Aug. 18 in Troy.

Taylor Frantz, of Brussels, BE, guzzles a bottle of water after finishing the 36-mile Tour De Donut trail on Saturday, Aug. 25 in Troy.

Carmella Knox, 13 months, of Piqua and Noah Winteregg, 19 months, of Troy take in the wondrous sights of the City of Troy Independence Day Parade on Wednesday, July 4.

Photos by Cody Willoughby

