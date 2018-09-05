Coffee with first responders

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterams Museum paid tribute to regional first responders during the museum’s monthly veterans’ breakfast on Wednesday.

Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, and all other first responders in the Miami County area were invited as honored guests at the breakfast, where coffee and donuts were served to those in attendance.

With September 25 serving as National First Responder Appreciation Day, the tribute has become an annual event for the museum. Communications director Carl DeSantis emphasized the timeliness of remembering first responders’ service this time of year.

“I think I remember the first time I heard the term “first responder” come up, and it was 9/11,” DeSantis said. “Here we are coming up on another 9/11, and it’s even a Tuesday. It brings us back to some frightful moments, but also glad appreciation to all the responders who put their life on their line to save others.”

“We appreciate everything you guys do,” said museum president Stephen Larck, in address to attendants. “There’s a lot of veterans that have served as first responders, and many first responders who are veterans. They kind of go in hand in hand, so we think of the whole month of September as a time to celebrate them.”

“We’ve been doing the breakfast now for seven or eight years,” said Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons. “We do have a large percentage of guys in our department that are veterans. They served their country, and that service translates in providing to the community as a first responder. We have a deep sense of patriotism within the fire department, and we want to recognize and support our veterans, no matter their age.”

“Showing our younger first responders that we still honor the past is an important thing for me as a chief. There’s a whole community that honors us and we want to enstill that back into the couple of generations above us who served their country.”

For more information on the monthly veterans’ breakfast, visit www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, police officers Dave Norman, Frank Lockhart, and Tom Wheeler, along with Sheriff David Duchak and Fire Chief Matt Simmons attend the “First Responder’s Breakfast” on Wednesday at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_Coffee1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, police officers Dave Norman, Frank Lockhart, and Tom Wheeler, along with Sheriff David Duchak and Fire Chief Matt Simmons attend the “First Responder’s Breakfast” on Wednesday at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy.

Veterans museum hosts tribute breakfast