Level MB digs in

TROY — The Chamber of Commerce performed an official ribbon cutting at the new permanent location of Level MB Construction on Thursday, located at 210 South Market Street.

The business, established as a sister company to architecture firm MT Studio in 2015, was previously located in the downtown square as a temporary fixture.

“It was a temporary space, and we knew that from the very beginning,” said owner and manager Mike Twiss. “I was heavily involved with Troy Community Works. I started that organization in 2007, and Troy Community Works owned the space. With some of the things we wanted to do, like a nice conference room, we didn’t want to invest too much time and money into a temporary space. Knowing that we were going to move into a new space, it allowed us to invest the time and the money to do it right.”

Twiss explained that the title of the company, with ‘MB’ standing for ‘master builder,’ has historical origins that are relevant to the way the organization operates.

“Three hundred years ago, the architect led the construction and did the design,” Twiss said. “They were the ‘master builder’. One of the premises in starting the company was to really have the architect involved in the construction process all the way through.

“There’s an architecture side of things, which MT Studio covers, and Level MB is more the construction arm. We do things a little bit different than most other firms in that respect. There are a lot of architect-led design/build firms, but we put a little more emphasis on the front end in the design side.”

It became clear to Twiss that the space would be a good fit for the business after planning the building’s construction with building co-owners Doug and Kate Lins, who now operate Upper Valley Hearing & Balance out of the ground floor’s north commercial space.

“This building is actually a good example of how we operate,” Twiss said. “From the napkin sketch to the grand opening, we’re there the whole way with the client. We design, build, construct and manage the whole thing.”

“Doug and Kate love downtown Troy, and always wanted to be more downtown. As we planned the building, we knew there was going to be an open space available. Really early on in the process, I told Doug we’d be interested in leasing the other half.”

Level MB and MT Studio now occupy the southern ground floor space, with 10-15 employees joining Twiss in the operation.

“Our business has flown under-the-radar for the last couple of years,” Twiss said. “On the design side, we do a lot of work out-of-state, but on the construction side, everything is local to the Miami Valley area. Our location may not be imperative to most clients, but we’re invested in downtown Troy. I’ve lived here most of my life. We’re seeing a lot of revitalization projects happening downtown, and this was a good project to compliment some of the existing architecture and buildings already here. That was always our goal.”

Ahead of the official commemoration by Troy Chamber of Commerce, Twiss voiced that the key to good business in the area lies not only in networking with other local businesses, but also in giving back to community organizations in need.

“I think another thing that differentiates us from other contractors is that we’re very invested in our community,” Twiss said. “We give back, not only monetarily, but in time. Our employees spend a lot of time outside this office giving back to things like The Future Begins Today, with their lunch buddy program. We help with the Lincoln Community Center. We donate one percent of our sales to local non-profits and some national non-profits. I tell our employees, ‘If the only reason we’re doing this is to make as much money as possible, we’re doing it for the wrong reason.’ We’re very invested in playing a role not only in our building environment, but also in giving back to Troy.”

For more information, visit www.levelmb.com, or find Level MB Construction on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The staff of Level MB and members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce commemorate the firm’s new location at 210 South Market Street on Thursday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_LevelMB2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The staff of Level MB and members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce commemorate the firm’s new location at 210 South Market Street on Thursday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Level MB Construction owner Mike Twiss and director of construction Matt Gray discuss the firm’s new location during the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Thursday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_LevelMB1-3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Level MB Construction owner Mike Twiss and director of construction Matt Gray discuss the firm’s new location during the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Thursday in Troy.

Chamber recognizes construction firm at new location