Snapping selfies in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Businesses along Main Street ran rampant with selfie stations on Friday evening, as Downtown Tipp City hosted “See Yourself in Tipp,” a special event part of the organization’s monthly First Friday series.

Participants were given cards listing eleven participating stores and eateries. Each business housed a customized selfie station and offered free samples and giveaways. Pictures posted to Facebook with the hashtag, #tippcityselfie, were checked off at each location, and participants were encouraged to turn in completed cards at Living Simply Soap for a special prize.

According to Downtown Tipp City Executive Director Heather Dorsten, the event was conceived to promote the presence of each business on social media.

“This event was our brainchild,” Dorsten said. “The purpose was not only to provide exposure to our downtown businesses, but also an increased following on social media for each business through hashtags and tagging. I think the rain may have kept some of the attendance down, but those that did come seemed to really enjoy themselves.”

Participating downtown businesses included, alphabetically, Birch, Connections, Golden Leaf, Grounds for Pleasure, Harrison’s, Living Simply Soap, Merchant 31, Scratch Bakery, Sharon Elaine Photography, That Place on Main, and Topsy Turvy Toys.

“It’s a really great way to advertise all Tipp City businesses,” confirmed Living Simply Soap associate Molly Winblad.

Downtown Tipp City’s next First Friday will be a progressive dinner held on Friday, Oct. 5. Multiple blocks of Main Street will be closed for a downtown picnic with tables and chairs lining the street. Ticket holders will each be provided a plastic divided plate, and will be able to move throughout town to various food establishments and pop-up vendor locations.

For more information, visit www.downtowntipp.com, or find Downtown Tipp City on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Janna Grant of West Milton gives a smooch to Judah, 8 months, at the customized selfie station inside Grounds for Pleasure during “See Yourself in Tipp,” a special event hosted by Downtown Tipp City on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_Selfie2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Janna Grant of West Milton gives a smooch to Judah, 8 months, at the customized selfie station inside Grounds for Pleasure during “See Yourself in Tipp,” a special event hosted by Downtown Tipp City on Friday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Julie Stephens of Troy snaps a selfie at the customized selfie station inside Living Simply Soap during “See Yourself in Tipp,” a special event hosted by Downtown Tipp City on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/09/web1_Selfie1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Julie Stephens of Troy snaps a selfie at the customized selfie station inside Living Simply Soap during “See Yourself in Tipp,” a special event hosted by Downtown Tipp City on Friday.

Downtown Tipp City hosts social media-oriented event