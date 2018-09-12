Paving the future

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Herberto Olivares, Gabriel Senici, and Julio Perez of Fullmer’s Artist and Landscape Design in Dayton lay limestone pavers at the southeast corner of the property at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Wednesday. The rejuvenation project underway at the center features a limestone wall and pavers at the southeast corner, along with new signage and a lamppost. In the building’s rear, a paved walkway has been laid connecting the parking lot to Oxford Street. Two pads have also been laid for a picnic area and a bicycle rack, which was custom-made by Carole Kerber of Kerber Sheet Metal. Several new signs will be installed in the coming weeks. The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 31.