Pet of the Week

Meet Elvira

Elvira, a beagle mix, was brought into the shelter as a stray and is currently looking for her forever home. She is very sweet and mild-mannered. She seems a little shy in here, but we have some young energetic playmates for her to learn to handle. Come and meet this little sweetheart today! You will fall in love with her cute face immediately. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.