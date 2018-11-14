TROY — On Wednesday morning, some temporary tenants arrived to the front lawn of Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Based off of Monet’s ‘Women in the Garden’ painting, the four-piece sculpture, titled “The Hunting Party,” features four women in period clothing enjoying a beautiful day outdoors.

“The Hunting Party” is making its debut seven months ahead of the full Sculptures on the Square art exhibition, presented by Troy Main Street and featuring sculptures by artist Seward Johnson.

“The work of Seward Johnson has actually come to Troy before,” said Nicole Loy, Executive Director of Troy Main Street. “Some might recall, in 2015, an enormous sculpture of Abraham Lincoln. That was Seward Johnson’s work. We decided in 2019 to return to his artwork.”

Twenty-one additional sculptures will be showcased downtown beginning June 13, 2019, and a series of public art and interactive workshops and activities will be hosted throughout the summer.

Eighteen sculptures will portray snapshots of everyday life, such as kids playing Frisbee, couples drinking coffee, and families reading outdoors. Two sculptures are called ‘icons revisited,’ and will feature famous scenes in history. The last sculpture, like ‘The Hunting Party,’ will be part of the ‘Beyond the Frame’ series, and feature a piece from a famous painting.

“The Hunting Party,” which was previously on display in northwest Indiana, was set to go to back into storage before Hayner offered to host the exhibit early.

“This particular exhibit didn’t have anywhere to go,” said David Wion, Director of Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. “Troy Main Street asked us if we’d be willing to host it, and we said yes. I thought it was just a perfect sculpture for the Hayner to feature. It fits in so nicely, and we’re delighted it’s here.”

“We are thrilled to bring this life-sized piece to downtown Troy,” Loy said. “The story this sculpture tells against the background of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will bring a sense of awe and wonder as we experience these women through all four seasons. We are so excited to host this sculpture beyond its initial timeframe.”

“The Hunting Party” exhibit is sponsored by Kettering Health Network. The Sculptures on the Square exhibition is made possible through a grant from The Troy Foundation, and the “Be Part of the Art” summer activities series is sponsored by Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center.

Troy Main Street, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission to create a better downtown strong economic development, planned historic preservation, continued enhancements, and exceptional programming.

For more information, visit troymainstreet.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hal Hunter of Vandalia examines the newly-placed sculptures that make up “The Hunting Party” on Wednesday at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The sculptures are part of a collection from artist Seward Johnson, set to be featured throughout downtown beginning June 2019. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_HuntingPartyStatues1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hal Hunter of Vandalia examines the newly-placed sculptures that make up “The Hunting Party” on Wednesday at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The sculptures are part of a collection from artist Seward Johnson, set to be featured throughout downtown beginning June 2019.