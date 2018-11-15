Milton-Union stages ‘Addams Family’

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union High School students are bringing the mysterious and spooky Addams Family to the stage in their next production, which opens Friday night.

“The Addams Family” is a musical comedy based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

The show opens Friday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday show at the same time, and a final performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

The show features the famously creepy family in a brand-new storyline not based on the cartoons or movies.

In this musical, Wednesday Addams is all grown up and in love — with a normal boy from Ohio. She struggles to balance her innate darkness with the light Lucas brings to her life, said junior Emily Peck, who plays Wednesday. Junior Luke Barnes plays Lucas Beineke, Wednesday’s fiance.

“Lucas is a normal boy and Wednesday is not a normal girl,” Peck said. She added that the part of Wednesday is a “dream role.”

A visit from Lucas and his parents and a difficult secret threaten the happiness of both families.

Senior Luke Huffman and Alexis Collins play Gomez and Morticia Addams, whose relationship is strained by the secret of Wednesday’s engagement, Huffman said.

“Deception, swords — it’s fun,” Huffman said.

Senior Jake Palmisano plays one of the ancestors, the ghosts of long-dead Addams Family relatives who are enlisted by Uncle Fester (Emma Lehman) to repair the family’s relationships. According to Palmisano, the cast was perfectly chosen.

“Everyone fits their characters so well,” he said.

The cast also includes Joseph Watkins III as Pugsley Addams, Blake McIntosh as Lurch, Abby Oaks as Grandma, Tommy Rhyerson as Cousin It, Cody Dohrman as Mal Beineke and Mya Evans as Alice Beineke.

Director Kellie Mahaney said the cast is “super strong” and audiences should expect to have a good time.

“They’re going to laugh a lot, they’re going to love the acting, because they really sell their characters, and the choreography is fantastic,” she said.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Gomez and Morticia Addams, portrayed by Luke Huffman and Alexis Collins, are concerned about their teenage daughter Wednesday’s interest in a normal young man. Milton-Union High School’s production of “The Addams Family” opens Friday night. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_DSC_0158_cmyk.jpg Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Gomez and Morticia Addams, portrayed by Luke Huffman and Alexis Collins, are concerned about their teenage daughter Wednesday’s interest in a normal young man. Milton-Union High School’s production of “The Addams Family” opens Friday night. Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Wednesday, played by Emily Peck, sings about her love for fiance Lucas, whose family is the opposite of her own, while electrocuting her brother, Pugsley, played by Joseph Watkins III. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_DSC_0183_cmyk.jpg Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Wednesday, played by Emily Peck, sings about her love for fiance Lucas, whose family is the opposite of her own, while electrocuting her brother, Pugsley, played by Joseph Watkins III.

