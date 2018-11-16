Mounds of marvelous macarons

TROY — A delectable French delicacy has made its way to the downtown district as a permanent fixture, thanks to young entrepreneur Michelle Adams.

Michelle’s Macarons is now open at 9 E. Canal St. in Troy, hosting its soft opening on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17 from 12-6 p.m.

Adams, who is an alum of New Bremen High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in graphic design from Wright State University, was introduced to macarons during a casual trip to the grocery in 2014.

“I lived in Dayton for a summer, and went to Trader Joe’s one day,” Adams said. “I found macarons in the frozen section, and they were really good, and I thought, ‘I need to make these.’ I tried making some, and they turned out really well. After that, I began trying to sell to people.”

Once Adams got various recipes down, which she said “took literally hundreds of tries,” she began to sell them at local farmers markets, with the help of her mother and sisters.

“I went all in the first year,” Adams said. “We attended farmers markets in Troy, Celina, Tipp City, Sugar Creek, and Oakwood every week for the whole summer. I would just be at home baking all week, and this was still while I was working as a graphic designer.”

In 2016, Adams began to bake and sell macarons full-time, largely through wholesale orders.

As sales have picked up steam, Adams has strived to consistently innovate and develop new flavor options for her customers. Recent fall varieties include cinnamon roll, cranberry orange white chocolate, and chocolate-covered pumpkin spice cheesecake, and summer varieties included dirt pudding, black raspberry cheesecake, and lemon-blueberry cheesecake.

“I do a lot of custom flavors,” Adams said. “If people don’t know what they want, I’ll ask, ‘What’s your favorite dessert?’ That’s been a very fun way to do things.”

Adams was informed about the commercially-zoned house at 9 E. Canal St. from other local business owners in the downtown area, and felt Troy would be perfect for her business.

“I’d been looking for a place to rent for a while,” Adams said. “Of all the farmers markets I did, we did the best here. A lot of my customers are in Troy, and I really like it. Nowhere I’ve ever lived has offered the stuff that Troy does downtown. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Adams will share the space with Niki Woodruff of Revival Haus Furniture Shop, who will sell home furnishings, apparel, jewelry, and other merchandise.

“I was also looking for a retail space, and there really wasn’t much available,” Woodruff said. “I’d been following Michelle for a while, and when she posted she was starting a macaron shop, I messaged her to see if she’d consider collaborating. If we shared the overhead, it would be practical for both of us. It was her thing, but she let me come into the fold, and it’s really worked out.”

Woodruff has been in the business of mid-century furniture restoration for three years, and looks forward to watching the market continue to grow in the area.

“Mid-century is my passion,” Woodruff said. “There wasn’t really a market for it when I started, but I’ve seen it grow a lot since. I want to continue tapping into that market. We’re also hoping to appeal to a lot of younger customers. There’s not a lot of places for high-school kids to shop in town, so we hope to bring in that market as well.”

While macarons will be available for purchase at the location, Adams’ business will still largely be focused on wholesale orders.

“This will still mostly be a wholesale bakery, with some retail in-store.” Adams confirmed. “We sell a lot through different bakeries and coffeeshops throughout Ohio, so my goal is to get macarons into more coffeeshops, since I’ll now be able to make a lot more.”

Despite her arrival to a new location, Adams still dreams of growth for her business in the future.

“This is just a small step, because we won’t be doing a lot of retail, but I’d love to eventually open up a full retail space,” Adam said. “I’d love to have the wholesale thing keep going, but also have a separate space for retail.”

In Miami County, Adams’ macarons are currently for sale at Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Co. in Troy and Scratch by Justin in Tipp City.

For more information, visit www.michellesmacarons.com or www.revivalhaus.com. Find Michelle’s Macarons and Revival Haus on Facebook and Instagram.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Niki Woodruff of Revival Haus and Michelle Adams of Michelle’s Macarons stand at the counter of their wholesale/retail space on E. Canal St. in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_Macarons2-WEBONLY-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Niki Woodruff of Revival Haus and Michelle Adams of Michelle’s Macarons stand at the counter of their wholesale/retail space on E. Canal St. in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Michelle’s Macarons proprietor Michelle Adams selects macarons for a customer at the new wholesale location on Friday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_Macarons1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Michelle’s Macarons proprietor Michelle Adams selects macarons for a customer at the new wholesale location on Friday in Troy.

Michelle’s Macarons opens wholesale bakery downtown