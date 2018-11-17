Miami County hosts a ‘holiday welcome’

MIAMI COUNTY — After a successful inaugural year in 2017, Holiday Welcome Weekend swept back through the county this weekend to recognize hundreds of local businesses ahead of the regular shopping season.

The event, which began last Thursday and spanned the weekend, was a joint venture by more than 100 unique shops and restaurants in the Miami County area, including businesses in Troy, Piqua, Tipp City, West Milton, and Covington. All of the participating locations were open on Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., with many providing earlier and later hours of service outside of that time frame.

Businesses in each community provided special sales and promotional deals to coincide with the three-day event, some also offering refreshments and door prize drawings to attract shoppers.

Diana Thompson, executive director of the Miami County Visitors and Conventions Bureau, conceptualized the event last year. According to Thompson, efforts were extensive to make the county-wide event a reality.

“Some of the communities regularly have holiday open house weekends each season, but others don’t,” Thompson said. “I proposed the idea of doing it all at the same time, and everyone thought it could be amazing. It took a while to come to an agreement with each community, and it was kind of a democratic process on figuring out what we could do. The week before Thanksgiving is often slow for these communities, so this has proven a great weekend to do it.”

Thompson expressed that the goal of Holiday Welcome Weekend is to “bring exposure to people that these towns have wonderful dining and shopping experiences that they’re not going to find near a mall or the big-box stores.”

The Holiday Welcome Weekend event precedes the Grand Illumination event in Troy, which kicks off on Friday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m., followed by Shop Small Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 24, another event in place to promote small businesses.

For more information on these and other local events, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Lauren Spraley, 8, of Columbus, Allie Goff, 10, of Tipp City, and Alex and Jenna Spraley, 6 and 9, of Columbus examine varieties of bath bombs available at Living Simply Soap during Holiday Welcome Weekend on Saturday in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_WelcomeWeekend2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Lauren Spraley, 8, of Columbus, Allie Goff, 10, of Tipp City, and Alex and Jenna Spraley, 6 and 9, of Columbus examine varieties of bath bombs available at Living Simply Soap during Holiday Welcome Weekend on Saturday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Tim and Kathy Taylor of Tipp City peruse the downtown district in Troy during Holiday Welcome Weekend on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_WelcomeWeekend1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Tim and Kathy Taylor of Tipp City peruse the downtown district in Troy during Holiday Welcome Weekend on Saturday.

Three-day shopping event spans five communities