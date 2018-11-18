Pet of the Week

Meet Cool Hound Luke

Cool Hound Luke is a very sweet boy who really just wants a family to be around and spend his time with. He is a handsome fella who appears to possibly have a little bit of hound in him. This boy could help you with your Thanksgiving preparation and he would really love to sample some of your turkey for you. Come into the shelter and see if this handsome guy is the assistant chef you have been looking for. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.