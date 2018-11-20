Giving thanks at Troy Christian

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

From left, Troy Christian second graders Megan Schramm, Sylvia Rupnik, and Ellie Bigelow enjoy a school-wide Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Troy Christian Elementary School. This marked the 38th year that Troy Christian has held the feast, bringing together 480 students, ages preschool to 6th grade, and 30 returning seniors. Each class helped prepare a different food used in the feast, which utilized over 270 lbs. of turkey, 94 boxes of jello, 41 pumpkin pies, 45 lbs. of noodles, and 174 cans of corn to feed the student body. All food was donated by Troy Christian School board members.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

