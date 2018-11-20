Shopping local during ‘Holiday Welcome Weekend’

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Lacey West, and daughter Emery, 2, of Washington Courthouse check out merchandise at Ark & Echo during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Troy.

Rori Contento, 5, of Troy admires a Ferris wheel decoration at 3 Weird Sisters during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Troy.

Julianna Sherry, 3, of Piqua examines the resident pooch in the window of Expressions of the Home during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Troy.

Proprietor Jim DeCurtins showcases tin pressing to Hayden and Harrison Harnish, 12 and 11, of Tipp City, in the workshop of the Tin Peddler during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Tipp City.

Wade Beam and son Henry, 13 months, of Xenia try out toddler toys for sale at Topsy Turvy Toys during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Tipp City.

Shayna Bragg, of Piqua, and Kira Wolf, of Troy, look at a children’s puzzle for sale at Wertz Variety Store during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in West Milton.

Co-owners Erika Berner and Sarah Copp ring out merchandise at Revive It Home Decor and Restoration during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in West Milton.

Stephanie and Mike Larson, of Springfield, sample candles at Expressions of the Home during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Troy.

Associate Mollie Bretland hangs apparel for sale at Pachamama Market during “Holiday Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Troy.