Lincoln Center gives thanks

TROY — People of all ages were invited to an evening of food and fellowship during the annual community Thanksgiving feast at Lincoln Community Center on Wednesday. The event was free and open to the public.

This marked the eighth consecutive year Lincoln has hosted the feast, which the center has held since coming under the direction of Executive Director Shane Carter in 2011.

Tim Zimmerman, who has served as treasurer since 2013, regularly takes on the task of deep-frying the numerous turkeys that would be fed to those in attendance.

“I went to school in South Carolina, and my buddy did a lot of deep frying,” Zimmerman said. “When we first started, I was telling them, ‘You’ve got to have deep-fried turkey.’

“It started with one turkey for the after-school program that we have, and the kids loved it, and it’s continued to grow every year. This year, we’re deep-frying 20 turkeys.”

The feast included deep-fried turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, baked beans, corn casserole, dinner rolls, stuffings, and assorted desserts.

All food for the feast was donated by Troy Culver’s, Faurecia, First Baptist Church, and various members of the community.

Pastor John Scott of True Vine Church in Piqua raised the prayer, and volunteers from Abbott Laboratories, First Baptist Church, and the Lincoln Board of Directors prepared, set up, and served during the event.

“Some years, we’ve had over 300 here,” Zimmerman said. “We always have a huge turnout for it. It’s open to everybody — we have kids, seniors, and people from all walks of life. It’s one of the few events each year that really brings in everybody.”

“This event breaks down the walls of segregation,” said administrative assistant Nicole Burton. “You have people from low income and high income families, all walks of life and denominations, just coming together and enjoying the fellowship. There are some families of four or five generations that will be breaking bread together.”

For more information, visit www.lcctroy.com, or find Lincoln Community Center on Facebook.

Annual holiday feast attracts hundreds