Oh, Christmas tree

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Donald Alexander, of Sidney, receives assistance from Kai Alexander, 5, and Timothy and Kiara Hudgins, 10 and 12, in carrying a freshly-netted Christmas tree back to the truck on Saturday at Fulton Farms. The Christmas tree patch is open for patrons to choose their own trees through Thursday, Dec. 22. Complimentary horse-drawn hayrides will be offered on site on select dates. For more information, visit www.fultonfarms.com.

Christipher Adams, 4, of Sidney helps father Nicholas Adams load a Christmas tree into their truck on Saturday at Fulton Farms. The Christmas tree patch is open for patrons to choose their own trees through Thursday, Dec. 22. Complimentary horse-drawn hayrides will be offered on site on select dates. For more information, visit www.fultonfarms.com.

Fulton Farms staff members carry guests through the Christmas tree patch in a complimentary horse-drawn hayride on Saturday at Fulton Farms. The Christmas tree patch is open for patrons to choose their own trees through Thursday, Dec. 22. Hayrides will be offered on site on select dates. For more information, visit www.fultonfarms.com.