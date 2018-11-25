Christmas on ice

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Lily Rainey performs “River” during the Troy Skating Club’s Annual Holiday Exhibition on Sunday at Hobart Arena. The free event featured over 30 performances from skaters age 3 to adult, including members of the Troy Skating Club and special guests from the Northern Kentucky Skating Club. For more information, visit www.troyskatingclub.myshopify.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Alyssa Knapinski, Lily Beccue, and Catherine Logan perform “Santa Tell Me” during the Troy Skating Club’s Annual Holiday Exhibition on Sunday at Hobart Arena. The free event featured over 30 performances from skaters age 3 to adult, including members of the Troy Skating Club and special guests from the Northern Kentucky Skating Club. For more information, visit www.troyskatingclub.myshopify.com.