Merry moments at the Grand Illumination

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Brenda Minnich of Troy offers a sip of cider to Louise Starry, 17 months, during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Sade Richards, Jaidyn Lear, 6, and Jordan Lear, of Troy, seize a photo opportunity before the newly-lit blue spruce tree in the Public Square during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Troy Mayor Mike Beamish welcomes thousands of spectators ahead of his recitation of “The Month Before Christmas” during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Iris Bell, 9, of Fort Knox, Ky. and Ava Elking, 7, of Dayton add condiments to their hot cocoa during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Levi Frieszelle, 5, of Dayton waits with anticipation for a ride in the horse-drawn carriage during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Ian Hodge, 3, of Troy watches the arrival of the horse-drawn carriage during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

The horse-drawn carriage ferries passengers into the southeast quadrant of the Public Square during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Gavin and Levi Bigalke, 5 and 3, of Troy check out the LEGO village display in the window of For All Seasons during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Kendall Kanet, 2, of Troy feeds a treat to Oscar the pig during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Steve and Terra Norris, of Troy, with son and daughter Tyler and Tiffany, 13, watch the festivities commence during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Myla Rittenhouse, 4, of Piqua chooses a glowstick provided by The Valley Church during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Kellan Parsons, 3, of San Antonio, Texas chats with Santa Claus inside Santa’s House on Prouty Plaza during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.