Merry moments at the Grand Illumination

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Brenda Minnich of Troy offers a sip of cider to Louise Starry, 17 months, during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
From left, Sade Richards, Jaidyn Lear, 6, and Jordan Lear, of Troy, seize a photo opportunity before the newly-lit blue spruce tree in the Public Square during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Troy Mayor Mike Beamish welcomes thousands of spectators ahead of his recitation of “The Month Before Christmas” during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Iris Bell, 9, of Fort Knox, Ky. and Ava Elking, 7, of Dayton add condiments to their hot cocoa during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Levi Frieszelle, 5, of Dayton waits with anticipation for a ride in the horse-drawn carriage during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Ian Hodge, 3, of Troy watches the arrival of the horse-drawn carriage during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
The horse-drawn carriage ferries passengers into the southeast quadrant of the Public Square during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Gavin and Levi Bigalke, 5 and 3, of Troy check out the LEGO village display in the window of For All Seasons during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Kendall Kanet, 2, of Troy feeds a treat to Oscar the pig during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Steve and Terra Norris, of Troy, with son and daughter Tyler and Tiffany, 13, watch the festivities commence during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Myla Rittenhouse, 4, of Piqua chooses a glowstick provided by The Valley Church during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.
Kellan Parsons, 3, of San Antonio, Texas chats with Santa Claus inside Santa’s House on Prouty Plaza during the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 23 in Troy.