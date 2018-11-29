History for the holiday

TROY — The Museum of Troy History is hosting its annual holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2, in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Museum holiday dinner. The open house will run from 4-8 p.m. on both days, and will be free of charge. Refreshments will be provided.

The parlor will feature special decorations for the Christmas season, including vintage ornaments collected on a fir tree and feather tree. A collection of vintage and antique children’s toys from yesteryear will be displayed, such as dolls and dollhouses, board games, model trains, cast-iron figures, and ice skates.

“We feature a lot of old Christmas stuff from the early 1900s,” said president of the board Doug Tremblay. “Along with many old books and toys, we’re going to feature a collection of greeting cards all postmarked through the 1900s and ’10s.”

Three of the late John Lafferty’s miniature buildings will be a central display during the open house. Constructed in the 1980s, the detailed modulars include a Victorian house, church, and general store, featuring full electric lighting and miniature furnishings made from genuine silver, cloth, and labels. Tremblay considers the modular buildings to be a flagship attraction for the museum, which are now being displayed every year.

“The detail on these buildings is just tremendous,” Tremblay said.

The museum’s 1900 McCammon parlor piano, produced in upstate New York, and its 1900 Lyon & Healy reed pump organ, produced in Chicago, will be available for public performance during the open house.

“Both the organ and the piano now play,” Tremblay confirmed. “We had work done on both this year. We’re inviting anyone who is a musician to play either instrument.”

Both floors of the museum will be available for viewing to the public, with all of the location’s regular artifacts on display.

The Museum of Troy History, located on East Water Street in Troy, is set in the restored 1847 home of John Kitchen, with all rooms furnished in mid-1800 to mid-1900 styles.

For more information, visit museumoftroyhistory.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Director Doug Tremblay sets out antique books and postcards near the modular general store designed by the late John Lafferty at the Museum of Troy History, ahead of the facility's annual holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Director Doug Tremblay sits before the 1900 McCammon piano on display at the Museum of Troy History, ahead of the facility's annual holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2.

