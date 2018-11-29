Hayner to host holiday open house

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center invites the public to join in the merry festivities at its 42nd annual holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1-5 p.m. on both days. The event is free to the public.

“The theme this year is ‘The Collections of Christmas,’” said Executive Director David Wion. “The exhibit committee is excited about this theme. One room will feature a collection of Old World villages. We have a teddy bear collection, a Precious Moments collection, a panda bear collection, a record collection, and a snowman collection. We’ll also feature a collection of vintage ornaments and decorations.”

All exhibits will be on display in each room of the center throughout both days.

Per tradition, Saturday will serve as “Children’s Day,” offering a number of activities geared toward younger attendees.

Santa Claus will arrive at Hayner to greet children at 2:30 p.m, and East Room activities will be accompanied by piano music from Suzie Kalmar.

Arts and crafts will be available in the East Room and in the art studio.

In the facility’s third-floor ballroom, a demonstration from the Ballet Shreffler Dance Company will be performed at 1 p.m., followed by the Madcap Puppet Theatre’s performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Free tickets for each event can be obtained on a first-come, first-served basis at the front desk, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday marks the official Grand Opening, with a medley of musical performances spanning the afternoon.

Troy High School’s pop a cappella group, The Troy Tones, will kick off the event at 1 p.m.

Troy native Paul Nelson will perform woodland flute music at 1:30 p.m., followed by song stylings from Betty Tasker at 2 p.m.

Country/rock trio FOGG will perform at 2:30 p.m., with caroling duo Dul-C-Dave performing Christmas tunes on dulcimer and guitar at 3 p.m.

Jazz guitarist Terri Lee Fisher will perform at 3:30 p.m., followed by a performance from former Hayner director Linda Lee Jolly at 4 p.m.

The afternoon of performances will conclude with the six-piece Riverside Bell Choir at 4:30 p.m.

The center will be serving hot wassail throughout Sunday afternoon.

“I think the biggest attraction this weekend is just the way the house is decorated this year,” Wion said. “Once again, the decorators have done an awesome job. Every room offers a different collection. We hope people come enjoy the house, music, and refreshments, and just have a great time.”

The 2018 holiday open house is made possible by local sponsors and residents of Troy.

For more information about Hayner events, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hayner Executive Director David Wion shares a toast with staff members Leona Sargent and Terrilynn Meece in the festively decorated East Room, ahead of the center’s annual holiday open house event on Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_HaynerHoliday1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hayner Executive Director David Wion shares a toast with staff members Leona Sargent and Terrilynn Meece in the festively decorated East Room, ahead of the center’s annual holiday open house event on Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2.

Two-day event themed “The Collections of Christmas”