All about the cookies

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Gerri Loar and President Kay Kaebnick of the Troy United Methodist Women prepare table displays ahead of the organization’s annual Cookie Shoppe at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. The sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, with hundreds of baked goods available to purchase for $7.50 per pound. All proceeds with benefit local missions and non-profit outreaches.