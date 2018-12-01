Tour highlights Tipp homes

TIPP CITY — A neighborhood in Tipp City opened its doors to visitors Saturday afternoon, welcoming them in out of the rain for the annual Christmas in the Village home tour.

This year’s tour featured homes on South Hyatt Street and Horton Avenue. The houses vary in age from the 1860s to the 1990s and each is professionally decorated for the holidays by an area designer from the Dayton Society of Interior Designers.

One of the event’s organizers, Catresa Bourelle, said the rain couldn’t put a damper on the annual holiday tradition.

“Even at noon when it was raining, people were still happy,” she said. “The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Tipp City — rain or shine.”

Hyatt Street homeowner Erica Miller said she and her family were happy to be a part of a Tipp City tradition that dates back to 1976.

“It’s a great thing for the town of Tipp City. It’s just so nice to see all these people come in and great that everyone opens their homes,” she said. The Miller home was built in the colonial style in 1995 and was decorated for the tour by designer Jon Blunt.

Designer Cini Geist, who is new to the tour this year, said her designs reflect the style of the house and homeowner. Geist is the owner of Cini’s Interiors and Staging in Vandalia.

“It’s in my head, kind of an overall picture. But I also take into account what the homeowner might already have, adding to it and making it something everybody can relate to,” she said of planning a design for the event.

Ralph and Janet Barhorst have enjoyed the event for several years, including recent tours that featured the homes of family members. The Tipp City couple said the couple enjoy seeing the homes decorated for the holidays.

“It’s very enjoyable. You get to see some of these very nice houses that are in Tipp and meet a few of the designers that do this. There’s some fantastic homes in Tipp,” Ralph said.

A festive holiday tradition, Bourelle said the tour also helps to support local non-profits, including the Boy Scouts, Master Gardeners of Miami County, the Tipp City Public Library, the Tippecanoe Historical Society and others.

Cecilia Fox | Miami Valley Sunday News Cini Geist created a wintry design for a home on Horton Avenue that included polar bears, snowy trees and treasured family keepsakes. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_DSC_0226_cmyk.jpg Cecilia Fox | Miami Valley Sunday News Cini Geist created a wintry design for a home on Horton Avenue that included polar bears, snowy trees and treasured family keepsakes. Cecilia Fox | Miami Valley Sunday News Tipp City resident Erica Miller welcomed visitors to her South Hyatt Street home Saturday afternoon during the annual Christmas in the Village home tour. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_tour_cmyk.jpg Cecilia Fox | Miami Valley Sunday News Tipp City resident Erica Miller welcomed visitors to her South Hyatt Street home Saturday afternoon during the annual Christmas in the Village home tour.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.