‘Children’s Day’ at Hayner

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Santa Claus examines a Christmas list with Juliet Russell, 7, of Piqua during “Children’s Day” on Saturday at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Families were invited to meet with Santa, partake in arts and crafts, and enjoy free performances by Ballet Shreffler and Madcap Puppet Theatre of Cincinnati in the third-floor ballroom. The Grand Opening event will be held on Sunday at the center from 1-5 p.m.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Rachel Kimberlin and Rachel Bailey of Madcap Puppet Theatre perform “The Wizard of Oz” during “Children’s Day” on Saturday at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.