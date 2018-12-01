Holiday on the frontier

TROY — For a third consecutive year, the Overfield Tavern Museum hosted a series of historic holiday dinners on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2.

Four dinners were offered in all, including two on Saturday and two on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with tickets available through Eventbrite for $50.

“We’re expecting 190 people across our four seatings,” said museum board member Ben Sutherly. “People seem to really appreciate the experience of being in this building, and being able to experience a little taste of what it might’ve been like on the frontier. The food, the costumes, and the music are all meant to enhance that, and I think it all combines to make for an enjoyable evening.”

Upon arriving, guests were given multiple “potable” options, including a pinot noir, chardonnay, a coriander ale from Carillon Brewing Company in Dayton, and a full line of whiskeys and bourbons from Indian Creek Distillery in Bethel Township. All recipes dated back to the 1820s and ’30s. Sarsaparilla and hibiscus punch were also offered, in addition to coffee from Purebred Coffee.

An appetizer of smoked duck on Johnny cakes with a watercress cream sauce was served first. The entree that followed included braised lamb shoulder with molasses-stewed parsnips and barley pilaf. Pawpaw pudding was served for dessert. The food was provided by Bakehouse Bread Co., and was prepared by Bakehouse associate Bryan Begg.

Presentations were offered to dinner guests by performers dressed in period attire, who discussed topics such as clothing, alcohol, and the Ohio frontier. Long-time museum supporters Terry Purke portrayed Benjamin Overfield, the original tavern owner in the early 19th-century.

“We have a lot of talent here in the Troy area who do a great job when it comes to historical interpretation,” Sutherly said. “It’s nice to showcase all of that in one experience.”

Along with Bakehouse Bread Co., the event was made possible by a number of local sponsors, including the Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation, Dawna Elko, Berkshire Hathaway, McGuffey Herb & Tea Co., J. Hall and Associates, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Purebred Coffee Co., Schirbyz Party Rental, Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, Sycamore Spring Clothiers, and Tall James Photography.

The Overfield Tavern Museum was built in 1808, and stood as the center of Troy’s commerce for many of its early years. The square-hewn log building now stands as the oldest building in Troy, and is registered as an Ohio Historic Landmark.

“We appreciate the community’s support of this event,” Sutherly said. “Very few cities still have a building like this that can really take them back to the city’s earliest days. It’s great for this place to come alive again, and we appreciate the support.”

For more information, visit overfieldtavernmuseum.com.

Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Sunday News Volunteer Brenda Copeland prepares libations for dinner guests during the Overfield Tavern Museum’s historic holiday dinner on Saturday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_OverfieldDinner1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Sunday News Volunteer Brenda Copeland prepares libations for dinner guests during the Overfield Tavern Museum’s historic holiday dinner on Saturday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Sunday News Volunteer Samantha Martin serves libations in historic attire to Carol Hess of Troy and Ernie Flamm of Vandalia during the Overfield Tavern Museum’s historic holiday dinner on Saturday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_OverfieldDinner2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Miami Valley Sunday News Volunteer Samantha Martin serves libations in historic attire to Carol Hess of Troy and Ernie Flamm of Vandalia during the Overfield Tavern Museum’s historic holiday dinner on Saturday in Troy.

Overfield Museum hosts annual tavern dinner