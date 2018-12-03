Festive fun at ‘Children’s Day’

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Nathan and Jennifer Swigart of Troy craft custom ornaments with Evelyn and Oliver, 5 and 2, during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Wyatt Kerber, 8, of Piqua chats with Santa Claus during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Morgan and Madison Williams, 3, of Beavercreek admire the Precious Moments collection on display during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Michele and Kylee Patton, 8, of Troy get crafty during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Rachel Kimberlin, as Dorothy, and Rachel Bailey, as the Tin Man, perform in Madcap Puppet Theatre’s “The Wizard of Oz” during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Brandi Epperson of Troy enjoys a craft project with Malachi Harris, 2, during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

George Cox, 3, of Troy examines the black-and-white decorations in the Panda Room during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Santa Claus sings, “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,” to Aribella Nation, 7, of Conover during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Misa Sakuma of Troy shows Shota, 22 months, an elaborate dollhouse on display during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Andrew Gilleland, 5, of Tipp City participates in arts and crafts during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Dan Cain of Troy and Gideon, 11 months, enjoy the pretty lights on the East Room mantle during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Bentley Reier, 10 months, meets Santa Claus for the first time during “Children’s Day” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.