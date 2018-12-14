Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75

VANDALIA — All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 were shut down Friday mid-afternoon near Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia due to a crash involving a Piqua City Schools bus.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. Friday. Trooper Mark Nichols with the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said four vehicles were involved: two commercial vehicles, a pickup truck, and a Piqua City Schools bus carrying a teacher’s aide along with the driver.

Piqua schools confirmed that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash. A post on the City of Vandalia Division of Fire’s Facebook page stated that crews arrived to find the small bus on fire.

According to OSP, the bus driver was trapped for a short period of time, but was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said the crash appears to be a case of failure to provide assured clear distance ahead, but the investigation is ongoing.

CareFlight was called to the scene, along with fire and EMS crews. The Vandalia Division of Fire’s Facebook post also stated that one patient was CareFlighted.

Contributed photo | Vandalia Fire Division Firefighters, medics, and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers work to free the driver of a Piqua City Schools bus that was involved in a crash on southbound I-75 on Friday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121418vandfire_buscrash.jpg Contributed photo | Vandalia Fire Division Firefighters, medics, and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers work to free the driver of a Piqua City Schools bus that was involved in a crash on southbound I-75 on Friday afternoon.

Piqua school bus involved, no students on board