A local dairy tale

LUDLOW FALLS — Just in time for Christmas, Annie the Highway Cow has debuted an all-new children’s book.

Annie received international attention when a video of her riding in the back seat of owner Cory Morris’s truck went viral, spawning millions of views around the globe. Morris, who is the proprietor of Griffin’s Willow Farms in Ludlow Falls, took in Annie and her twin sister, Jo, when they were rejected by their mother at birth, and managed to nurse them back to health.

The affable Holstein’s new 36-page full color children’s book, titled “Annie and Friends,” is now available on her website, as published through DiggyPOD Publishing in Michigan.

“The book includes artwork of she and all of the animals that she lives with,” Morris said, who wrote and illustrated the book himself. “It goes through ‘her biggest friend,’ ‘her littlest friend,’ and how they all co-habitate the farm together. Almost from day one, people were suggesting a children’s book. I sat down one afternoon, and finally put it all together.”

All proceeds from book sales benefit the animals at Griffin’s Willow Farms.

“It all goes straight back into the farm,” Morris confirmed. “Everything that we sell allows us to keep feeding Annie and her friends. We still do about a thousand pounds of feed a day.”

Along with the children’s book, the website has also debuted vinyl car stickers, holiday greeting cards, and a 12-month 2019 “cow-lendar.”

In tandem with the new merchandise, the staff of Griffin’s Willow Farms is also hosting a fundraiser titled, “Annie’s Holiday Gift of Giving.” $1 of every item purchased during the holiday season will be consolidated into a fund, and Annie’s Facebook followers are able to vote on over 100 rescues and sanctuaries as a winner of the fund. The contest will be announced on Christmas Eve.

“It’s been a great way to engage our followers, and help them see that not only are we getting money to help take care of her, but now she’s giving back to another deserving charity that needs help,” Morris said. “Winter’s the worst time to try and rescue livestock, so it’s a great time to give back.”

For more information, visit www.anniethehighwaycow.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cory Morris, proprietor of Griffin’s Willow Farms, reads along with Annie the Highway Cow in a new book, “Annie and Friends,” which is now available to purchase. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_AnnietheCowBook1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cory Morris, proprietor of Griffin’s Willow Farms, reads along with Annie the Highway Cow in a new book, “Annie and Friends,” which is now available to purchase.

Annie the Highway Cow’s children’s book premieres