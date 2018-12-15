Pet of the Week

Meet this ‘Guy’

“Guy” was found roaming around, without a care in the world. He is a handsome boy, who is really well mannered for his age and sweet as can be. “Guy” walks well on a leash, seems to have been well taken care of, but hasn’t found his way home. Currently “Guy” is waiting for his family to come to the Miami County Animal Shelter and claim him, but if this does not happen, he will be available for adoption. Come in and see this handsome “Guy,” he would love the attention and company, if he seems like he would be a good fit to join your family. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.