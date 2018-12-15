A happy holiday at Lincoln Center

TROY — The Troy Rotary Club and Lincoln Community Center joined forces on Saturday to bring Christmas cheer to the community at their annual holiday event, “Breakfast with Santa.”

“Part of our mission is to help out the local community, the educational community, and really try to get more of a community awareness not only at Rotary, but in other local organizations,” said Troy Rotarian Patrick Titterington. “We have fun doing it, and it’s great that we can partner with Lincoln to do this.”

“Our location pools in different demographics of folks,” said Shane Carter, Executive Director of Lincoln Community Center. “I think due to our clientele that we deal with every day, a lot of these families are used to the comfort and convenience of coming here.”

All children who attended were invited to visit with Santa Claus, receiving a free stuffed toy and framed photograph with Santa as a memento.

Those in attendance were served all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee by various volunteers affiliated with Troy Rotary Club.

This marks the eighth year that the Rotary Club has hosted the breakfast, and their third year hosting it at the Lincoln Community Center.

“I’d like to thank Rotary Club for the partnership that’s been so good for us, in terms of being able to collaborate on so many different events, and the fact that they put so much time and energy into all the details,” Carter said.”Also, everyone at the Lincoln Center would like to wish the community, ‘Happy Holidays.’ I know 2018 has been the most successful year in our organization’s history, and that’s a tribute to the community and the supporters who believe in what we do.”

The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service organization focused on having an impact on socio/economic issues, supporting numerous community projects and events annually.

For more information, visit www.troyohiorotary.org or www.lcctroy.com, or follow Troy Rotary Club and Lincoln Community Center on Facebook.

