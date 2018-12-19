Live nativity returns to Fulton

TROY — Returning for its second year, a live nativityis now being hosted in the main barn at Fulton Farms on State Route 202, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The event, which opened Wednesday, is free to the public and will run 2-8 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 23. Light refreshments are provided.

Event founder Craig Armstrong, an affiliate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, began the event ten years ago in a smaller venue, but was able to move it to Fulton Farms in 2017.

“As a child in Kentucky, I really enjoyed the nativity every year,” Armstrong said. “When I moved up, more and more of the nativities started to disappear. I just found a lot of enjoyment in providing it for my local friends and neighbors. The church has been good, and the Fultons have been extremely good to us in allowing us to use this facility.”

On site are an assortment of live animals, including sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, a donkey, and a seven-foot camel.

“The animals are all donated by folks to use during the event,” Armstrong said. “When you put it all together, it becomes a community nativity instead of just that of an individual church.”

Along with the animals and nativity display, various musical acts will be present to perform Christmas songs each night.

Wednesday’s opening day featured vocalist Annie Matheson, an affiliate of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, along with members of the Latter Day Saints Youth Choir, of Piqua and Sidney.

On Thursday, the venue will feature members of the Bethel High School Choir at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, the Tipp City Fermatas will perform at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s performances will feature carols from various Miami County families.

Sunday, Dec. 23 will feature over 50 members of the Latter Day Saints State Choir at 6 p.m., who will perform with piano accompaniment and a narration of the Christmas story.

Overall, event organizers have been encouraged by support for the event throughout the county, and are hopeful it continues to grow each season.

“We just want to keep the spirit of Christ focused in the Christmas celebration,” Armstrong said. “It gives us an opportunity to surround ourselves within a humble environment, and maybe give us a glimpse into what it might’ve been like 2,000 years ago.”

For more information, visit www.fultonfarms.com, or find Fulton Farms on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Andrew York, 12, of Troy meets Clyde the Camel during a live nativity on Wednesday at Fulton Farms, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The event will continue at Fulton Farms through Sunday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_FultonFarmsNativity1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Andrew York, 12, of Troy meets Clyde the Camel during a live nativity on Wednesday at Fulton Farms, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The event will continue at Fulton Farms through Sunday.

Joint venture with Latter Day Saints features music, animals