Miami Montessori spreads holiday cheer

TROY — Students age 3-12 at the Miami Montessori School in Troy have been working to spread Christmas cheer to those in need throughout the community this week.

On Thursday afternoon, the school’s upper elementary students (grades 4-6) donated 22 custom-made blankets to recipients at the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter in Troy. Andrea Hoover, a parent of a Miami Montessori student, organized and received the grant from Thrivent Financial to purchase materials for the service project.

Additionally, this marks the third year that Miami Montessori students have held a toy drive for the Miami County Family Abuse Center, collecting two large bins of new toys in order to make the holidays a little happier for the children at the shelter. Students in all classes (ages 3-12) participated in this toy drive.

“Our class volunteers with many local organizations throughout the year, such as the Miami County Parks Department and UVMC,” said upper elementary instructor Katy Cullis. “These projects are just an extension of that service. A cool part about these projects is that many of them are the students’ ideas. The blankets and toy drive were both concieved by our students.”

Miami Montessori students have also established an annual tradition of bringing musical performances to area nursing homes during the holidays, a trend the school has now upheld for many years. This season, students paid visits to Brookdale Senior Living in Troy and the Randall Residence of Tipp City.

Students ages 6-12 performed a variety of solo and duet performances on the piano. and the upper elementary students performed holiday songs using chimes, which were purchased through a grant from The Troy Foundation.

“That we get to provide students the opportunity to get into the giving spirit is great,” Cullis said. “Our goal is to enstill in them a sense of service and what they can to do help others, and how doing so can be very rewarding.”

For more information on Miami Montessori’s programs, visit www.miamimontessori.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Upper elementary students (grades 4-6) from the Miami Montessori School in Troy play Christmas carols on chimes during a visit to Brookdale Senior Living on Monday, Dec. 17. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_MiamiMontessori1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Upper elementary students (grades 4-6) from the Miami Montessori School in Troy play Christmas carols on chimes during a visit to Brookdale Senior Living on Monday, Dec. 17. Provided photo Upper elementary students (grades 4-6) pose with two of the 22 blankets donated to the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_Miami-Montessori-Blankets.jpg Provided photo Upper elementary students (grades 4-6) pose with two of the 22 blankets donated to the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter in Troy.