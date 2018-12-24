Santa’s on his way

Visit www.noradsanta.org on Christmas Eve to follow Santa as he makes his magical journey around the world. Santa-trackers also can call (877) 446-6723 (that’s (877) HI-NORAD) to talk to one of 1,500 friends of Santa’s who are specially trained in tracking technology to provide Santa’s location.

TROY — Tonight’s the big night.

After speaking with nearly 2,000 boys and girls in the Troy area, Santa Claus has boarded his sleigh and is making his way back to the North Pole to prepare for his many Christmas deliveries around the world.

Shortly before his departure, Old St. Nick expressed his fondness for the residents of Miami County.

“I think the big thing that’s special about Troy are the people that live in Troy,” Santa said. “So many fantastic people live here, and the beautiful downtown that you have here in Troy is so inviting. Santa loves to come to Troy and see all of the little boys and girls, and even the older boys and girls!”

Santa, who is a big fan of holiday decorations, fawned over the efforts the Troy community put into lighting up its public areas.

“Some of my favorite things are the beautiful tree on the circle — it’s so wonderful!” Santa said. “I also love all the trees lit up around the square. Then, as I’m flying back to the North Pole, I have to go over the Great Miami River, and I see the levee with all of the trees decorated with lights there!”

According to Santa, boys and girls had many different requests for presents they’d like to find under the tree this Christmas, but some items in particular were quite popular.

“The main things for the little girls were the LOL Surprise Dolls, Hatchimals, Polly Pockets, and Peppa Pig,” Santa said. “For the boys, it was ‘Star Wars’ and Minecraft things, and lots of sports toys, like footballs, baseballs, and soccer balls. Both boys and girls alike hoped for some surprises under the tree, too!”

After meeting so many good boys and girls, Santa offered some advice on how best to carry that behavior into the new year.

“They’ve got to listen to their moms and dads, and those boys and girls in school have to study hard and listen to their teachers,” Santa said. “Another thing that’s very important to Santa is that they read lots of good books.”

Santa hopes every boy and girl will leave him some milk and cookies on Christmas Eve, and get plenty of rest to prepare for a fun and festive Christmas Day.

“The people here in Troy have made Santa feel so welcome, and I can hardly wait for next year to do this again, and talk to all the boys and girls!”

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Paxton Reed, 2, of New Carlisle, visits Santa Claus at Santa’s House on Prouty Plaza in Troy on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_Santa2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Paxton Reed, 2, of New Carlisle, visits Santa Claus at Santa’s House on Prouty Plaza in Troy on Saturday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Aurora Mason, 4, of Troy, tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas during a visit to Santa’s House on Prouty Plaza in Troy on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_Santa1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Aurora Mason, 4, of Troy, tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas during a visit to Santa’s House on Prouty Plaza in Troy on Saturday.

St. Nick shares his thoughts

By Cody Willoughby cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com