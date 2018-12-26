Post-holiday work and play

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Workers from Garber Electric of Englewood prepare to lay new underground electric lines at the clubhouse currently under construction at Miami Shores Golf Course on Wednesday. The building is projected to be completed by April 1.

Dakota Dewey and Dan Evans, of Vancon General Contractor, prepare to lay a row of wooden trusses on the new clubhouse at Miami Shores Golf Course on Wednesday. The building is projected to be completed by April 1.

Joe and Bernie Staley, of Piqua, enjoy the unseasonably fair weather at Miami Shores Golf Course on Wednesday. Construction on the property’s new clubhouse is under way, with wooden trusses and new underground electric lines currently being installed.