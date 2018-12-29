Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

The Northern Kentucky Norse vie against the Centerville Elks during the ninth annual Miami Valley Freeze high school hockey tournament on Saturday at Hobart Arena. The tournament, which spans Friday through Sunday, included six participating teams from the region, including Troy, Beavercreek, Centerville, Findlay, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky. For more information on events at Hobart, visit www.hobartarena.com.