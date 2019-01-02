New year, new baby

TROY — Miami County’s first baby of 2019 was welcomed into the world when Jeremiah Scott Wolfe was born on Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 10:32 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Jeremiah weighed 7 pounds and 13.9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Jeremiah was born to mother Courtney Carroll and father Javalene Wolfe Jr., of Troy. According to Carroll, Jeremiah’s name was chosen with some family significance.

“We wanted a ‘J’ name, because his dad has a ‘J’ name,” Carroll said. “His middle name, Scott, is my dad’s name.”

Carroll gave birth to Jeremiah a week before her due date, noting that she was in labor only a few hours before his birth.

“I thought I was in labor on Sunday night,” Carroll said. “We came here and ended up leaving Monday morning. We ended up coming right back on Tuesday night around 7 or 8. Everything ended up going really fast, and it went fine.”

Jeremiah also joins his four brothers, Marriyon, 6, Khrystian, 4, Osiris, 2, and Jaxon, 12 months.

“Jeremiah’s going to have lots of big brothers at home,” Carroll said, before adding, “They wanted a sister, but we got all boys.”

“I feel happy,” Marriyon said of his brother’s birth. “I like the baby a lot. I think I’ll teach the baby a lot of things at home.”

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Mother Courtney Carroll shows baby Jeremiah to his brothers, Khrystian and Marriyon, 4 and 6, at Upper Valley Medical Center. Jeremiah was the first baby born in Miami County in 2019.