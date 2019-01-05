Sketching nature at Lost Creek

TROY — Visitors to Lost Creek Reserve got in touch with both nature and their creative sides on Saturday, during a special “Nature Sketching” event held on the grounds. The event is the first of a three-part series, which the Miami County Park District has held in winters past.

This time of year, people are cooped up inside and need that creative outlet,” said administrative naturalist Amalee Houk. “This gives people the opportunity to get outside just for a bit with other people, which is great for this time of year.”

During the program, guests joined park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong through a session of guided nature sketching both along the trails of the reserve and inside the warmth of the cabin, which featured an active fireplace, hot chocolate, coffee, and baked goods. Throughout each of the three sessions, guests will be encouraged to experiment with different art mediums as the group conducts a series of sketches on items found in nature, such as animals, rocks, and plant life.

According to Houk, the program is ideal for beginners and advanced artists alike.

“Even to the beginning artist or people who think they can’t sketch it all, it’s very therapeutic,” Houk said. “I, myself, went to this class. I’m not an artist, but Kay guided me with the beginnings of learning how to sketch. I felt so good afterward, and felt as though I’d discovered a new talent within myself. I highly recommend it to park visitors who need a calming Saturday to slow down and be creative.”

The sketching series will be reprised on Saturday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided, or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment is due at time of registration. Pre-register for the program by going to the calendar at www.miamicountyparks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com, or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Park naturalist Kay Hisong leads park guests in a tutorial on nature sketching on Saturday at Lost Creek Reserve. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_NatureSketching1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Park naturalist Kay Hisong leads park guests in a tutorial on nature sketching on Saturday at Lost Creek Reserve.

Reserve hosts three-part art series