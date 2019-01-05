Chills and thrills at Hobart Arena

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Olivia Young, of Casstown, helps Zara Supringer, 6, of Versailles, find her balance during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena.

Charlotte Tremblay, 5, of Troy glides across the ice during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena.

From left, Abigail Grillot, of Russia, Ali Brockman, of Minster, and Preston Hoehne, of New Bremen, slalom across the ice together during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena.

Castle and Island Clark, of Greenville, 4 and 7, revel on the ice during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena.

Landon and Angie Jones, of Dayton, circle the rink together during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena.