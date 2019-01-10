Newton BOE adopts re-organization

PLEASANT HILL — In their first regularly scheduled meeting of 2019 on Wednesday, the Newton Local School board of education convened for an annual adoption of re-organization.

Nate Oburn and Lane Robbins were re-appointed as President and Vice President, respectively.

Board delegates and liaisons to state and local networks were also re-appointed, remaining the same as 2018, including Oburn as the legislative liaison member to the Ohio School Boards Association, Downing to the community relations board, and Hildebrand as the student achievement liaison.

Board committees were allotted, with Robbins leading the financial grants committee, Oburn leading buildings and grounds, Downing leading community relations, Hildebrand leading education and achievement, and Schauer leading safety, health, and wellness. All committee allotments remained the same as 2018.

Regular monthly meetings will continue to be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the board room at 5 p.m. Board member reimbursement will be $50 per meeting, for up to 15 meetings.

Legal council for the board in 2019 will be Frost Brown Todd Attorneys.

The board was also visited by instructor Kreg McCullough and student officers from the Newton FFA Chapter, who offered a presentation highlighting the tremendous growth in enrollment across three years of the chapter’s full-time history.

The 2016-17 school year including 24 active dues-paying members in the chapter, which grew to 64 members in the 2017-18 school year and 85 members in the 2018-19 school year.

The presentation also highlighted the chapter’s recent contest successes, including the team’s first and third-place finishes in November’s district food science competition and a ninth-place finish in November’s state food science competition.

“When we made the decision to go full time with the FFA, I know it was a big risk at the time based on numbers,” said principal Danielle Davis. “Mr. McCullough is wonderful, he’s flexible, and he’s always willing to do whatever we need him to do.”

In a special board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m., construction firms that submitted required Request For Qualifications to potentially construct a design-build athletic/community center project for the district will be invited to address the board in further discussion about their qualifications.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

For more information, visit www.newton.k12.oh.us.