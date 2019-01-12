Posted on by

Cold air, don’t care


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Terry Lucas, of Troy, rides his bicycle through heavy snowfall on Saturday in downtown Troy. The first major snowfall of 2019 is projected to bring 4-6 inches of accumulation to the Miami Valley through Sunday morning.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Terry Lucas, of Troy, rides his bicycle through heavy snowfall on Saturday in downtown Troy. The first major snowfall of 2019 is projected to bring 4-6 inches of accumulation to the Miami Valley through Sunday morning.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Terry Lucas, of Troy, rides his bicycle through heavy snowfall on Saturday in downtown Troy. The first major snowfall of 2019 is projected to bring 4-6 inches of accumulation to the Miami Valley through Sunday morning.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Terry Lucas, of Troy, rides his bicycle through heavy snowfall on Saturday in downtown Troy. The first major snowfall of 2019 is projected to bring 4-6 inches of accumulation to the Miami Valley through Sunday morning.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_Snowfall1.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Terry Lucas, of Troy, rides his bicycle through heavy snowfall on Saturday in downtown Troy. The first major snowfall of 2019 is projected to bring 4-6 inches of accumulation to the Miami Valley through Sunday morning.