Cold air, don’t care

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Terry Lucas, of Troy, rides his bicycle through heavy snowfall on Saturday in downtown Troy. The first major snowfall of 2019 is projected to bring 4-6 inches of accumulation to the Miami Valley through Sunday morning.
