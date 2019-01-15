Coffee and coloring

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Hannelore Zimmerman and Roz Yantis, of Troy, bring beautiful shades to photos during the adult coloring club, “Between the Lines,” on Tuesday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. In the ongoing program, Miami County residents are invited to join friends and color life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. Additional sessions are scheduled every two weeks through May 21. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.