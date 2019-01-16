Sensational sledding

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Erica Simcoe, of Troy, careens down the hill with daughter Sawyer, 3, on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Lily Smith, 7, of Troy takes a bite of snow during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Tinley Spurlock, 7, of Tipp City hangs on for dear life while sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Isaac Veitz and Katie Stewart, of Troy, build a small snowman on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Maddox Whitehead, 6, of Troy dodges incoming snowballs on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Jake Deaton, 5, of Troy enjoys a saucer ride on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Chris Harbaugh of Troy gives daughter Eden, 9, a shove down the hill during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Aiden, 10, Ava, 7, and Alana Walters, 7, of Troy receive a hefty push during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Donavan and Gavin Gallegos, 10 and 6, of Troy recover from a wipeout while sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
From left, Sammy and Lucas Summers, of Troy, hitch rides back up the hill during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
From left, Madison Wilmuth, Megan Coate, and Maricate Gillespie of Troy tip over the hillside during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Dakota Manson, 12, of Troy uses unconventional methods to roll downhill on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Colton Haynes, 2, of Tipp City takes the reigns from father Beau during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Jaxson Tait, 3, of Troy catches his breath after a thrilling ride on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.