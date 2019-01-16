Sensational sledding

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Erica Simcoe, of Troy, careens down the hill with daughter Sawyer, 3, on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Lily Smith, 7, of Troy takes a bite of snow during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Tinley Spurlock, 7, of Tipp City hangs on for dear life while sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Isaac Veitz and Katie Stewart, of Troy, build a small snowman on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Maddox Whitehead, 6, of Troy dodges incoming snowballs on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Jake Deaton, 5, of Troy enjoys a saucer ride on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Chris Harbaugh of Troy gives daughter Eden, 9, a shove down the hill during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Aiden, 10, Ava, 7, and Alana Walters, 7, of Troy receive a hefty push during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Donavan and Gavin Gallegos, 10 and 6, of Troy recover from a wipeout while sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

From left, Sammy and Lucas Summers, of Troy, hitch rides back up the hill during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

From left, Madison Wilmuth, Megan Coate, and Maricate Gillespie of Troy tip over the hillside during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Dakota Manson, 12, of Troy uses unconventional methods to roll downhill on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Colton Haynes, 2, of Tipp City takes the reigns from father Beau during sledding on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.

Jaxson Tait, 3, of Troy catches his breath after a thrilling ride on Sunday at the Great Miami River levee in Troy.