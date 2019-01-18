When doing your worst is best

TROY — Miami County residents were invited to come and unleash their inner awful artist during the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s “Bad Art Night” on Thursday.

The event was free to pre-registered guests, with all supplies provided by the library.

“Bad Art Night” was previously hosted at the library in December 2017, and was organized by Adult Services Manager William Schlimme.

“At that time, I was fairly new in the position, and it was really the first program I put on,” Schlimme said. “Reception was very positive, so it was an easy event to bring back.”

Between the two occurrences of the event, pre-registry increased from approximately 13 to 25.

“We now have people that are regularly coming for other arts and crafts program, so the registry has gone up this year,” Schlimme said. “The pre-registry let us know how many to plan for, but we really didn’t have a maximum, because we didn’t have to buy any extra supplies.”

All participants were given access to multiple tables of art supplies, including canvas board, paper, paints, and various craft and coloring items.

Participants were then allotted 55 minutes to make their artwork. According to Schlimme, the goal for all art was “to try to make it as ugly as possible.” At the end of the evening, all in attendance voted for the ugliest art, with prizes handed out to the winners.

Schlimme insisted that the event’s main objective is “to encourage adults who don’t normally partipicate in arts and crafts events.”

“If we advertise it as ‘Bad Art Night,’ the intimidation factor that comes with something more traditional is lost,” Schlimme said. “This brings people in, and allows them to experiment with things they wouldn’t normally get to.”

For more information on library events, visit www.tmcpl.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Steve and Heather Mader, of Troy, create works of art during “Bad Art Night” on Thursday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_BadArtNight1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Steve and Heather Mader, of Troy, create works of art during “Bad Art Night” on Thursday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jennie Woodall, of Troy, constructs a masterpiece during “Bad Art Night” on Thursday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_BadArtNight2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jennie Woodall, of Troy, constructs a masterpiece during “Bad Art Night” on Thursday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Troy library hosts ‘Bad Art Night’