Milton-Union Library forms cookbook club

WEST MILTON — Foodies throughout the Milton-Union region can now participate in the new Cookbook Club, hosted by the Milton-Union Public Library on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The club, which held its inaugural session at the library on Tuesday, was founded by Public Relations Manager Chere Hile as a means for fans of the culinary arts to network regularly and share their knowledge on food preparation.

“I tend to take cookbooks and read them, but I can’t cook all the recipes in them,” Hile said. “I thought this would be a cool idea for people who love to cook, so they could explore different cookbooks and try things they might normally think of.”

For the first session, all pre-registered participants were instructed to bring a favorite recipe to share with the group. In future meetings, the group will choose a unique cookbook to focus on for the following month, which each participant assigned a recipe from the book to bring in for sampling.

“There are no special rules or guidelines — they just all have to be a recipe from the same cookbook,” Hile said. “If anyone makes changes or annotations, we just request they share those with the group, so everyone will know how to make it better.”

Hile stated that the goal of the Cookbook Club is “to experiment with different cookbooks, because you just never know what you’re going to get. I wanted to give people the chance to try a lot of different recipes at one time, and see if this is a cookbook they’d like to check out or even own. I think many of these books are something people may end up buying.”

The Cookbook Club is open to new participants throughout the community, with pre-registration available through the library’s website.

“I’d like people to sign up, just so we know what dish they’ll be preparing,” Hile said. “Everyone is welcome.”

For more information, visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Victoria Elliott, of Laura, and Eva Coughnour and Dana Chamberlin, of West Milton, indulge in a smorgasbord of carry-in goodies during the inaugural session of the Cookbook Club on Tuesday at Milton-Union Public Library. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_CookbookClub1-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Victoria Elliott, of Laura, and Eva Coughnour and Dana Chamberlin, of West Milton, indulge in a smorgasbord of carry-in goodies during the inaugural session of the Cookbook Club on Tuesday at Milton-Union Public Library.