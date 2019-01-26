Hayner premieres new enhancements

TROY — New enhancements to the property at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center have been completed, with more additions to come in the spring.

With the center’s acquisition of Oxford and Water Street lots, Hayner has added branded signage, and a greenspace with a paved walkway leading guests to the mansion from the center’s rear parking lot.

In addition, the lot hosts a sculptured bike rack, custom designed for the center by local artist Carole Kerber. A picnic table and benches will be added to the greenspace as the weather turns.

At the front of the building on Main Street, a rock wall with official signage was completed on Wednesday. Sign posts will be painted and landscaping will be added in the spring.

According to director David Wion, these enhancements come as a means to support the Downtown Troy River Corridor Project, as well as a means to give the center a friendlier appearance to new visitors.

“One of the things that we hear a lot from people who visit for the first time is that the house is so intimidating,” said director David Wion. “They didn’t realize until they got in here that it’s filled with nice people and great things happening. The structure itself intimidates some people, so we thought adding the picnic table, benches, nice signs, and other features would just make it more inviting and more welcoming.”

All enhancements to the property were made by possible by a grant from the Paul G. Duke Foundation, financial support from the Friends of Hayner, and a contribution from a generous Troy family.

“We couldn’t do all the things we do, including this enhancement, without the support from the community and the generous people who support the Hayner,” Wion said. “The Hayner motto is, ‘It’s your house,’ so please come give us a visit.”

Established in 1976, more than 40,000 people pass through the doors of the center every year. In 2018, Hayner hosted over 40 civic clubs and organizations for regular meetings and special events, as well as over 70 private events, including weddings, receptions, showers, and parties.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Provided photo New Troy-Hayner Cultural Center signage, facing Main Street, was completed Wednesday on site. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_Hayner-sign.jpg Provided photo New Troy-Hayner Cultural Center signage, facing Main Street, was completed Wednesday on site.

Signage, rock wall, paved walkways completed this week