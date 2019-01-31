Arbogast purchases Troy Ford

TROY — Troy Ford, a family-owned establishment in Miami County since 1977, is now under the ownership of Dave Arbogast Buick GMC.

The deal was officialized on Tuesday evening, with Arbogast’s ownership beginning effective immediately. The dealership will now operate under the title Dave Arbogast Ford.

Arbogast’s acquisition of the property comes with the retirement of longtime owner Jim Taylor.

“We’d been interested in Troy Ford for about 10 years, because of the Taylor name and the legacy they’ve had in Troy,” said Blake Arbogast, manager of Dave Arbogast Buick GMC. “They’re a really similar culture to the Arbogast family, and it was just a perfect fit. We’ll be retaining Jim’s son, Greg Taylor. The Taylor legacy will still be with the dealership, and that’s important to me.”

“The sale of Troy Ford is certainly bittersweet,” said Greg Taylor, parts and service director at Arbogast Ford. “Our family and this company have been part of this community for the last 41 years. Just like my dad, Jim, Dave Arbogast runs a family-oriented business and also generously supports the community. Dave not only offered me the opportunity to stay on board, but he retained all the Troy Ford staff so our customers will continue to receive the same great service.”

According to Arbogast, the sale process took months, due to the necessary approval by Ford.

“The Taylor and Arbogast families have been meeting with Ford, and that process takes a long time,” Arbogast said. “With our past success with General Motors, Ford approved us pretty quickly, and I think they were excited that another family organization was keeping it in Troy.”

Dave Arbogast plans to make small alterations to the Ford property in the coming months, most notably converting a grassy expanse between the dealerships into connecting asphalt.

“We’ve already graveled up to that grass area,” Arbogast said. “As soon as we put drainage in, we’re going to take the lot all the way over to Arbogast.”

Arbogast also expressed intention to “double or triple” the Ford lot’s current inventory, which currently sits at approximately 180 vehicles. Model options on the lot will be expanded by Ford itself.

“Ford is coming out with the new Bronco and the new Explorer,” Arbogast said. “It’s kind of a fun time to be a Ford dealer, because they’re really expanding their lineup.”

With the increase in lot size and inventory, Arbogast said that the Ford dealership’s staff will also grow in size.

“I didn’t bring many people with me because I planned on retaining all the staff that’s here. They’ve got some great people here. With increased sales, though, we’re not going to have a choice,” Arbogast said. “Right now, they’ve got about 45 employees. I can see us growing to about a hundred pretty quickly.”

Arbogast’s purchase of Troy Ford coincides with the 25th anniversary of Arbogast’s establishment as a dealership.

“It’s exciting for us that it’s all happening at the same time,” Arbogast said. “We’ll be reaching out to the customers of Troy Ford to let them know we’ll be taking care of them the same way the Taylors did.”

“On behalf of my father, Jim, and the entire Troy Ford team, I want to thank the community for all the blessings over the last 41 years,” Taylor said.

“I’m proud of my father for all he has done in this community. He has been, and will continue to be, a huge supporter of the local churches and all the non-profits. He is not officially retiring — he likes to call it repurposing. He will still be active in the community.”

For more information, visit www.davearbogast.com and www.troyford.com.