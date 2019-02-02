A snowy stroll for sweets

TIPP CITY — A bout of frigid weather did nothing to stop the return of Downtown Tipp City’s annual chocolate walk, the first of the organization’s First Friday events for 2019.

This marked the fourth consecutive year that the downtown district has held the walk, and the first year of participation for several businesses.

“We’ve had kind of a slow month downtown with the snow and freezing temperatures,” said Heather Dorsten, Executive Director of Downtown Tipp City. “This is a good way to break everyone’s cabin fever.”

During the event, pre-registered guests were able to wander through the walk’s 19 participating local businesses to sample various chocolate items and exclusive store giveaways.

Dorsten noted some fun additions featured for the first time in this year’s walk.

“Tipp Gazette is offering hot chocolate at Grounds for Pleasure — we’ve never had hot chocolate offered during our chocolate walk,” Dorsten said. “Birch is also featuring a chocolate fountain. That’s very cute, and we’ve never had something so interactive.”

Seven businesses featured chocolate items made by Scratch Bakery, such as truffles, cookies, and chocolate-covered pretzels.

“We’re really excited that they were using Scratch so it was kept locally, rather than going to a larger store,” Dorsten said.

Participating businesses included, alphabetically, Birch, Bodega Wine & Market, Browse Awhile Books, Connections, Fox and Feather Trading Co., Golden Leaf Tea, Grounds for Pleasure Coffee House, The Hair Barre, Harrison’s Restaurant, Living Simply Soap, Mantia’s Italia, Merchant 31, Midwest Memories, Royal Crest Insurance Agency, Sam and Ethel’s, Scratch Bakery, Tippecanoe Gazette, Tippecanoe Weaver & Fibers, and Topsy Turvy Toys.

Downtown Tipp City’s next event will be the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday, March 1, and will have 250 slots open to pre-registered participants.

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.downtowntippcity.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Teanna Lambert serves hot chocolate to guests at Grounds for Pleasure during Downtown Tipp City’s fourth annual chocolate walk on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_ChocolateWalk3-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Teanna Lambert serves hot chocolate to guests at Grounds for Pleasure during Downtown Tipp City’s fourth annual chocolate walk on Friday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lakyn and Ciel Lavielle, 6 and 3, of Tipp City sample treats offered in Living Simply Soap during Downtown Tipp City’s fourth annual chocolate walk on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_ChocolateWalk2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lakyn and Ciel Lavielle, 6 and 3, of Tipp City sample treats offered in Living Simply Soap during Downtown Tipp City’s fourth annual chocolate walk on Friday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Eva Bowser, 13, of Pleasant Hill dips a pretzel rod into the chocolate fountain featured at Birch during Downtown Tipp City’s fourth annual chocolate walk on Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_ChocolateWalk1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Eva Bowser, 13, of Pleasant Hill dips a pretzel rod into the chocolate fountain featured at Birch during Downtown Tipp City’s fourth annual chocolate walk on Friday.

Downtown Tipp City hosts annual chocolate walk