Magical moments at ‘Night to Shine’

TROY — Troy Christian Church hosted “Night to Shine,” a special event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, for the third consecutive year on Friday, Feb. 8.
The event, held at the Crystal Room, was open to all Miami Valley residents with special needs, and included a formal catered dinner, a red carpet, photo booth opportunities, a karaoke corner, a dance floor with a live disc jockey, and complimentary limo and party bus rides through downtown Troy.
Over 150 special guests and 300 volunteers participated.
For more information on Night to Shine, visit www.timtebowfoundation.com.
